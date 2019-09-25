Album Review: NINE by Blink 182

Blink-182 released their eighth album “NINE” on Sept. 20 following the 20th anniversary of their biggest breakthrough album from the ‘90s, “Enema of the State”.

The album was released by the American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, Columbia Records. Goldfinger’s lead singer, John Feldmann who also produced Blink 182’s previous album “California” also produced “NINE” along side Sugarcult’s lead singer, Tim Pagnotta.

Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are back with former co-lead vocalist and guitarist of Alkaline Trio, Matt Skiba, for their second album together.

Band member Skiba can never truly replace former bandmate Tom DeLonge but he attempts to bring the classic Blink 182 vibe to their new album.

The band has brought more mature lyrics to the new album leaving behind their years of living in the young, rebellious, free spirited and angsty stage of life.

“NINE” attempts to be relevant for all ages from fans that grew up loving them to the current generation of teens. There is something for all types of Blink 182 fans to enjoy as their songs vary from young love to political undertones.

Blink-182 is doing their best to stay relevant by incorporating more mature songs about love like “I Really Wish I Hated You” and “No Heart To Speak Of” that sound great and are some well received songs on the album so far.

They also incorporate some politics into the album with the song “Heaven” that is inspired by the 2018 Thousand Oaks mass shooting in California, bringing a more serious vibe and beautiful lyrics to listeners.

Their song “Blame It On My Youth” give a bit of throwback singing “I was bored to death, so I started a band” flashing back to their previous song “Bored to Death” from their “California” album.

Although “NINE” attempts to be relevant to all ages it struggles to shine on the charts.

The iTunes top charts show that none of their songs are in the top 200 and none of their songs are on the top 100 on the Billboards so far.

Some of their other songs gave a nostalgic Blink-182 sound mixed with more mature and meaningful lyrics.

Other songs just felt very repetitive and not very well thought out, like “Happy Days”, although having a great message, the sound and pitch in the lyrics just didn’t satisfy.

“Darkside” has a great sound however their music video tries too hard to be relevant having kids doing Fortnite dances.

Their attempt to be timeless for all ages can be either genius having them thrive for years to come or corny causing the band to fall down the charts indefinitely

Blink 182’s fans from the ’90s will always give the new albums a chance but will continue to feel lacking compared to their earlier albums.

