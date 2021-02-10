An anti-racism campaign is being developed by the Office of Diversity and Compliance

North Orange County Community College District announced that The Office of Diversity and Compliance is working to develop an anti-racism campaign. The campaign will be a collaboration between all three NOCCCD campuses and will include faculty, staff, managers and students. The campaign is planned to be unveiled tentatively on March 24, 2021.

The campaign is being organized in an effort to address racism in America, as well as locally in the community and on the district campuses.

“This campaign was in part inspired by the public lynching of George Floyd and the resulting BLM protests, but we recognize that racism has been a reality in the United States since its inception and we need to continue efforts to rip it from the fabric of our culture,” District Director of Diversity and Compliance Arturo Ocampo shared.

The design of the campaign is meant to develop awareness and an understanding of what racism is, and explain why simply “not being a racist” is not enough. The focus point of the campaign will be a series of posters, featuring students from all three campuses who are symbolically ripping racism apart and inviting everyone to be anti-racists. Anti-racism refers to the idea of combatting racism, emphasizing how action must be taken.

The posters will be displayed on a virtual site that also includes an anti-racism pledge for people to sign as well as resources, curriculum, and other interactive learning tools.

At this time, The District Office of Diversity and Compliance is looking to collect enough contributors to fill two ad hoc teams with different tasks to accomplish. The first ad hoc team will consist of a variety of different district employees who will be expected to develop a curriculum for use throughout the district. The deadline to ask to join the first ad hoc team is 5 p.m. on February 12th.

Students are highly encouraged to reach out to join the second ad hoc team, although space is limited. This team will provide feedback on the look and feel of the posters. They will also provide recommendations on the overall campaign as well as help with logistics and organizing specific events.

“A socially just and democratic society is the goal. Racism is antithetical to such a society. It’s important because our students, our communities deserve no less. Everyone should have the opportunity to actualize their potential. The District and the campuses are committed to Equity and Anti-Racism,” Ocampo assured.

For faculty interested in joining the first ad hoc team, please email Arturo Ocampo at aocampo@nocccd.edu.

Students interested in helping organize and provide input on the campaign are welcome and should email at diversity@nocccd.edu.