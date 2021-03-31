Anaheim man arrested for towing thefts in Fullerton

Fullerton residents can rest a little easier. Kevin Cannada, 35, was arrested Wednesday, March 24, in connection to three vehicle thefts between Feb. 14 and March 18. It was not the first time Cannada was arrested for vehicle theft.

Cannada used a tow truck with no markings to steal vehicles around Orange County. Video footage showed him hooking up a van to his tow truck March 13 and taking it away within seconds of selecting his target in the city of Fullerton. While Cannada was caught, others may see his idea and decide to replicate it.

“…lock your doors, do not leave your keys in the vehicle, do not leave valuables in plain view, park in a high-traffic, well-lit area,” Corporal Billy Phu, public information officer for the Fullerton Police Department, said.

Additionally, objects that can be used to secure personal vehicles’ safety include wheel locking devices, car alarms and vehicle trackers.

“Though many, if not all, of these devices can be defeated, they do provide the owner a sense of security and can potentially deter criminals,” Phu said.

“If you see something you believe is suspicious, an activity that may be a risk to public safety or anything that makes you feel unsafe, report it,” Phu said.

Several ways to contact the Fullerton Police Department to provide additional information include their non-emergency line at 714-738-6716 or dial 911 if it is an emergency.