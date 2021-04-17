Anaheim shooting leaves one man dead, suspect in custody

Anaheim police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 30-year-old Anaheim resident dead.

Officers responded to a call of a fatal shooting on the 1700 block of West Glenoaks Thursday at 11:30 p.m. where Jefferson Anthony Davis was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Davis was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers located Richard Flores for questioning early Friday. Flores fled the scene around 5:50 am.

Anaheim police SWAT conducted yard-to-yard searches along with Fullerton police to help locate him. Around 40 police officers were involved in the search.

“Due to the nature of the investigation, we informed the public the [then] subject may be armed out of an abundance of caution,” Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department said.

Anaheim police used a helicopter to surveil the nearby areas and used a loudspeaker to instruct nearby Anaheim and Fullerton residents to stay in their homes, alerting that an armed suspect was on the loose. Surrounding schools were placed on lockdown for the duration of the search.

At 10:12 a.m., police apprehended Flores in the 600 block of South Brookhurst Road in Fullerton.

“This is a homicide investigation. We still have a case to process, witnesses to process and ballistics to process,” Carringer said.

No injuries occurred during the search. The Anaheim Police Department is currently investigating the homicide and still gathering additional information.

If you have any information, call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.