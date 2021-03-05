And the winner is…

Jodi Balma, a professor from the social science department, was announced as Fullerton College’s Faculty of the year winner Thursday.

Balma was hired at Fullerton College in 2000 and is a political science professor. This academic teaches five challenging and complex courses at the school and has also been an advisor to multiple clubs in the past, including the Queer People of Color and the Political Science Student Association.

This is not the first time professor Balma has won the award as she previously achieved this prestigious honor in 2014.

The award ceremony took place Thursday afternoon with around 20 people joined in celebrating Balma’s award. Both colleagues and students joined together to witness David Robles officially name professor Jodi as faculty of the year.

Many people who joined had a virtual background that said “Congratulation Jodi!!!” provided by the Associated Students.

This year’s award presentation and announcement were different than previous years due to the pandemic. The Associated Students organized everyone who tuned into a zoom call before they brought in the Balma. It took some hard work on the part of the Associated Students to keep professor Balma out of the loop and to successfully get her to join the call.

College faculty who joined the ceremony included President Dr. Greg Schulz, Dean of social sciences Jorge Gamboa and many more. Balma’s pupils also joined the call, giving short speeches about how much they appreciated her teaching.

“She’s not just a person who reads off slides and teaches. She’s genuinely somebody who is a mentor and who’s a friend,” said Urooj Naveed, a Fullerton College student majoring in political science and history.

A student shared a positive story about the award-winning instructor. “I really feel like that is the best part of this job, is seeing the potential in students before they realize it themselves,” said Jodi Balma

This is the third year in a row that the social sciences department has won this award, leaving us to wonder, will they win a fourth next year?