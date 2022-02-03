Anything but ordinary: the Veronese Gallery Cafe

Veronese Gallery Cafe, hidden behind a white picket fence and the lens of an ordinary house, is anything but ordinary.

Located at 419 W. Commonwealth Ave., a healthy 1-mile walk from the Fullerton College campus, Veronese seems to have been taken straight out of a Jane Austin novel. Walls lined with antique clocks, art everywhere the eye can see, and a piano, daring you to stroke its keys, every sense inundated by pure joy.

With an array of options on their menu, no doubt you’ll find something to enjoy. From paninis to crepes to teas and coffees, your taste buds will surely be impressed by all the gallery has to offer.

Love notes and inspirational messages are sandwiched between the tables and their glass tops. A young man professes his love to a young woman via college ruled paper and blue pen. Quotes from Eddie Vedder and Jane Austin encourage us to enjoy our lives and don’t take this one for granted.

The ambiance alone is reason enough to enjoy your time at Veronese. Birds chirping in the bushes and the calming music of Mumford and Sons and Bon Iver playing in the background, you will be set at peace with the excellent service and delicious food. A large lemon tree, growing from beneath the patio’s surface, sits with you at lunch. It’s bright yellow fruit dangling overhead, offering the perfect aroma to soothe the soul.

Cody Villegas, a Fullerton College student and frequent customer of Veronese, speaks fondly of his time spent at one of his favorite cafes, “It’s great to see that students are coming back. When I visited in 2021, I was scared it (Veronese) wouldn’t be able to survive the pandemic.”

Veronese Gallery Cafe takes pride in bringing the city of Fullerton and its students the best service, food, and atmosphere possible. Aware that it could be a tough ask for the community to enjoy a night out for coffee and food during the pandemic, Veronese will happily offer you what you are looking for in a dining experience, with your safety always a priority.

“The aesthetic is what makes this place one of my favorites. There is so much character, with the signs and pictures everywhere,” said Villegas.

Whether you plan to cozy up with a date or spend some much-needed alone time studying away from your roommates, this cafe has everything you could possibly need. Free Wi-Fi, easy to access parking, and plenty of complimentary blankets if it gets cold.

Having opened 19 years ago, Veronese has been a host to students and the Fullerton community for nearly two decades. Doors open at 2 p.m. daily, seven days a week, and close at 10 p.m.