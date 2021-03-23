Around the Hornet: A weekend of upsets and surprises

This week, Paul Schulz and Will Hollon discuss the first two rounds of March Madness, DeSean Jackson joining the Rams, MLB pitching and the return to 162 games and LeBron James’ high ankle injury.
Tune in here:
Paul Schulz (He/Him) is a journalism major from Placentia, CA. In his free time, Paul enjoys watching, talking, and playing sports as well as enjoying the outdoors and hanging out with friends.