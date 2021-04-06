Around the Hornet: An incredible week in Indianapolis

Paul Schulz, Blare Parke, and Will Hollon discuss the NCAA basketball championship, baseball’s opening weekend, the relocation of the all-star game, the Masters, and the latest on Deshaun Watson.
Tune in here.
Paul Schulz (He/Him) is a journalism major from Placentia, CA. In his free time, Paul enjoys watching, talking, and playing sports as well as enjoying the outdoors and hanging out with friends.