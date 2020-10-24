Around The Hornet: city of champions?

The cities of Los Angeles and Tampa Bay are seeking to be the home of multiple champions within the next week.

The Los Angeles Lakers went into the NBA bubble and did their job. Anthony Davis and LeBron James helped the Lakers capture their 17th NBA championship and bring a title back to LA after 10 years.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were in the NHL’s version of the bubble and took care of business as well. They won their 2nd Stanley Cup in the franchise’s history after a 16 year wait.

Now in the MLB the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers are hoping the third time is the charm after making it to the World Series for the 3rd time in the last 4 years.

On the other side this is only the Rays 2nd time ever making a World Series appearance.

Prior to the season, the Dodgers made an all or nothing move to acquire AL MVP and 2018 World Series champion Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox’s. The trade has worked out thus far as the Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball this season.

Tampa Bay entered the World Series with the best record in the American League. They are led by a great pitching staff which includes starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Charlie Morton and closer Diego Castillo. They have been the surprise team all season long and they look to shock even more baseball fans this fall.

Games for the World Series have been held at a neutral site, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Game 1 of the World Series started off with a bang when Cody Bellinger absolutely destroyed a ball for a two-run homerun that went 378 feet. That was the start of an 8 run game for the Dodgers. The Rays could not produce enough offense to match the fire power the Dodgers came out with and ended up losing 8-3.

In Game 2 the Rays came ready to play. Brandon Lowe was a huge contributor for Tampa Bay. He started off the day with a solo shot in the first inning to give Tampa the early lead. The Rays then began packing it on to the Dodgers as the game continued and, with Blake Snell on the mound for the Rays, it was hard for the Dodgers to get in a grove.

It was not until the 5th inning with 2 outs when Snell finally lost his no hit bid to Chris Taylor who hit a 2-run homerun. The Dodgers made it a tad bit interesting with a late solo homerun by Will Smith, but it was not enough to take the lead and win the game. Dodgers ended up losing 6-4 in game 2.

With the series tied at 1 at the time of writing, the hopes for an LA Dodger sweep is out of the door. By the looks of it, this is going to be a hard-fought series between a big market and a small market team, a David vs Goliath type battle.

The World Series will continue through Oct 28 if a game 7 is necessary so within the next week it will be determined which city will be the city of champions for 2020.