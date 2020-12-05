Around The Hornet: Going pro is never as easy at it seems

Many kids who grow up playing sports have had the dream of going pro in their favorite sport. Whether it is going to the NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.

But honestly, with how difficult it is just to hear their name on draft night, draftees should garner more respect from those viewing at home.

According to a study done by the NCAA, all student-athletes playing any sport at a NCAA Division I school have no higher than an 11 percent chance of being drafted. That means just over one in every 10 student-athletes will not be drafted, let alone staying in the league past a rookie contract or becoming an all-star.

According to the study for men’s basketball, less than 3 percent of high school seniors go on to play NCAA men’s basketball. That means the other 97% of high school seniors that participated in basketball don’t even make it to the NCAA Division I level.

Now in this study, they looked at NCAA senior players being drafted and that stat was 1.3 percent. Part of this is due to these outstanding freshmen and sophomore players leaving college early to go to the NBA.

In this day and age unfortunately for these players that do spend three or more years in college, it hinders their draft stock even more.

Now for high school seniors that want to be drafted directly into the NBA out of high school, it was a .03 percent of a chance to get drafted before the NBA changed the rule that allowed players to enter straight out of high school.

So the Kobe Bryant’s, Kevin Garnett’s and Dwight Howard’s of the world are extremely rare but the NBA is expected to allow high school seniors to declare for the NBA draft in the coming years due to the vast amount of one-and-done players entering the NBA lately.

When it comes to football, since the rosters are bigger in both the collegiate ranks and the NFL, the probability will be a bit higher compared to other professional leagues.

According to the study, high school senior football players go on to play in the NCAA at just 5.8 percent to be exact. However, the amount of NCAA seniors that go on to get drafted is only 2 percent.

Another reason for the higher number than their basketball counterparts is due to in part that the NFL states to be eligible for the draft you must have completed 3 years of school. It’s been said a reason that rule is in place is to ensure the players coming over from college are strong and more durable for a rugged NFL game and season.

However, with players in recent years such as Tua Tagovailoa or Trevor Lawrence who came in and made impacts as freshmen on national contenders, the NFL could change the rule if this trend continues.

For Baseball, the amount of high school seniors who go on to play at the NCAA level is at 5.6 percent. So, it is hovering just around football with nearly half the roster size.

The percentage for MLB seniors getting drafted into the MLB is at a whopping 10.5 percent, nearly double the percentage of the NFL and the NBA.

Now with baseball, it is a bit more complicated when it comes to “going pro” due to the fact that getting drafted does not automatically guarantee a one-way ticket to the league.

However, according to the NCAA, they estimated just over 28 percent of draft-eligible Division I players were drafted.

The MLB has minor league teams in 3 tiers: A, AA, AAA. Each tier is composed of mostly recent draft selections so, because of the amount of competition, seniors have a very slim .015 percent of landing on an MLB roster out of high school.

These spectacular athletes that hear their name called on draft night in any professional sport should be respected more. Just making it to the NCAA is a slim chance but to become drafted by a professional team, now that almost literally looks like a one in a million chance.