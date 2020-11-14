Around The Hornet: How college football is hurting from COVID-19

Uncertainty has been a common theme for sports all across the board since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

All across the NCAA football landscape, many universities and their football teams have felt the impact of the pandemic.

For some of these schools, their season may go down the drain if players don’t follow the protocol.

All Power Five conferences have returned to the football field and there have been plenty of games that have been postponed or canceled.

Last weekend alone 10 games were not played due to cases of COVID-19. Out of the 10 games, only one involved a top 25 team. No. 10 Wisconsin canceled its game against Purdue, marking it the second weekend in a row the Badgers have not played. In recent weeks, the team has announced a total of 27 virus cases among players and staff.

Everyone involved knew the risks prior to the season, it is the reason why many conferences opted for a spring season instead of trying to play this fall.

However, once the SEC, Big 12 and ACC conferences returned with fair success, this led to every other Power Five conference to get back on track to play during the fall.

With an increased number of teams returning to play, this also increased the margin for error. Error in this case being an outbreak within a team.

With so many games that have already been canceled, does this put this college football season as a whole in jeopardy? The way many schools have handled the virus because a lot of staff and players continue to test positive.

The only way college football can have a successful season is that if players keep following the rules of COVID-19 and the same goes with the staff.

It is more difficult to do this in the college ranks compared to the pros because, although most schools have dorms, they can’t oversee what the players do during their downtime.

The goal right now of college football is to make everything seem normal as possible even though it isn’t. Players coming into this season didn’t know if they were even going to play or not.

During this week’s slate of games, there has already been a record for the amount of games canceled or postponed in a week with 15

For the fans, however, the social distancing rules apply differently from state to state. Although the maximum number of fans allowed in stadiums has been reduced, college football fans continue to show up and cheer.

Wearing a mask and social distancing is not going to the fans at all from seeing their favorite college football team. Even though it will put everyone at risk, watching your favorite college football team is definitely worth it.

This season can definitely finish successfully if all players and staff followed all of the protocol. It would be very difficult for some but, these players should know that if they want to have a successful season, they must obey the rules and not ruin it for everyone.

This is more true for the teams in contention for a championship because there currently isn’t a plan in place if any playoff games need to be moved around.

Even though COVID-19 has taken a toll on many lives and has changed everything in our daily living, this isn’t going to stop the NFL and college football. It shows us that there are a lot of football fans out there and how dedicated they are to their team. Hopefully, in the near future, there will be fewer cases and players and staff will always follow the rules.