Around The Hornet podcast: Did Russell Wilson just lose the MVP award?

On the 7th episode of the Around The Hornet podcast the sports writers discussed the trades the Oklahoma City Thunder have made to start off the NBA trading period. Deandre Hopkins made an incredible catch to win the Arizona Cardinals the game against the Buffalo Bills, but did this game help Kyler Murray’s MVP case? After Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks struggled against the LA Rams, he might’ve just cost himself the MVP award. Tua Tagovailoa has lead the Dolphins to victory in each of his last three starts but can they win the AFC East? Lastly the possibility of Urban Meyer coaching USC was discussed. Tune in here.