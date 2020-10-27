Around The Hornet podcast: Party like its 1988?

On the 4th episode of Around The Hornet podcast the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to close out the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series after taking a 3-2 lead. A victory Tuesday night would make the Dodgers champions for the first time since 1988. The Pittsburgh Steelers legitimacy as a contender in the AFC is also discussed. After a blowout win against the New England Patriots, are the San Francisco 49ers back? The Sunday Night Football classic between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals rounds out the conversation. Tune in on soundcloud.