Around the Hornet Podcast: “The Inside Story”, March Madness and All-Star Weekend

Around the Hornet’s fifth episode covers the NBA All-Star Game, “The Inside Story” documentary, fans returning to MLB games for opening day, March Madness and more!
Paul Schulz (He/Him) is a journalism major from Placentia, CA. In his free time, Paul enjoys watching, talking, and playing sports as well as enjoying the outdoors and hanging out with friends.