Around The Hornet podcast: The last dance

On the 10th and final episode of the Around The Hornet podcast the sports writers discuss the College Football Playoff picture with a Notre Dame-Clemson rematch on the horizon. They also discuss whether college football should be governed separate from other collegiate sports. The conversation then pivots to the NFL where the Cleveland Browns will finish with a winning record for the first time since 2007. The sports writers answer whether or not they think the Browns are overrated. Finally the recent downfall of the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson’s MVP campaign were discussed. Tune in here.