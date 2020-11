On the 5th episode of the Around The Hornet podcast the sports writers predict whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will remain undefeated. The Los Angeles Chargers keep finding new ways to lose. The Tennessee Titans have now dropped two games in a row, are they overrated? Did the Los Angeles Rams get exposed after their loss to the Miami Dolphins? Will the Pac-12 be represented in the College Football Playoff? Tune in and find out here.