Around The Hornet podcast: Which NBA team improved the most during free agency?

The NBA free agency period has begun and the sports writers discuss which team they believe has improved the most thus far. After this the Ravens chances at turning their season around was discussed. After avenging their only loss of the season, the sports writers debate whether the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites in the AFC over the Pittsburgh Steelers or not. Finally, the predictions for the Monday Night Football matchup between the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were given out. Tune in here.