Around The Hornet podcast: Who will win the atrocious NFC East?

On the 9th episode of the Around The Hornet podcast the sportswriters opened up the episode by trying to predict who will win the NFC East. They then transition to whether the NFL made the right choice by not postponing the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints game on Sunday despite the Broncos not having any healthy quarterbacks available. The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was discussed as well as whether the Buccaneers are really contenders this season. To cap off the episode the sportswriters chose which head coach they would start a franchise with, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams or Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers. Tune in here.