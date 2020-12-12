Around The Hornet: Who do the Hornets believe will win the NBA Finals?

With the 2020-2021 NBA season around the corner, NBA fans are excited and ready to have basketball back.

After pulling off a successful restart in the bubble this past October, the NBA is ready to play again after about two months off. This time they won’t have the benefit of a bubble and will have to travel like every other major league has been doing.

This hasn’t really held back fans from their excitement, including the Fullerton College men’s basketball squad. After asking who their pick to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy was there was one clear-cut favorite amongst the team.

“Los Angeles Lakers are going to win. They were the best team last year, and they got even better this year with their added pieces on the off season” sophomore guard Devin Howlin declared.

“Lakers are going to win this year. It’s a no-brainer because they have way too many pieces. Their bench is very deep and can rotate guys in and out, no matter what” guard Jordan Williams said.

Forward Luka Gelb said he felt like the Lakers will not be a pushover team and are likely to head back to the finals. “The Lakers are definitely going to win this year. Rob Pelinka has proved to be the NBA’s best GM (general manager) combined with Los Angeles being such an attractive destination for free agents has made it a successful off season. Picking up Montrez Harell was the best decision for the Lakers and to have him in a lineup with Lebron James and Anthony Davis is going to be great,” Gelb declared.

There is no doubt that many of the Hornets believe the Lakers will have a fantastic season like last year but, there are other teams in the hunt for the championship.

Other teams that could be fighting for contention include the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Some of the Hornets also gave their opinion on which team they felt would not be very good this year.

“The Knicks won’t be good this year since they are always bad,” Howlin stated. His teammate Gelb added, “I predict the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks are going to be terrible this year. They simply don’t have the talent. Also the Thunder will take a few steps back and will most likely not make the playoffs for a while.”

The Hornets also answered which NBA team they would like to play for if they were currently in the league. “If I was in the NBA, I would want to play for the Knicks because, they have not been doing well at all, and I would want to play and bring home a championship and carry the team,” said Williams.

“I personally would want to play for the Dallas Mavericks because I would love to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and also remain close to my hometown, Tucson, Arizona,” Gelb stated.

Just like the fans of the NBA the Fullerton College men’s basketball team is ready for another season and can’t wait to see what happens. Even though the general public will most likely not attend a NBA basketball game anytime soon, there’s still the joy of watching your favorite team on television. The NBA season starts Christmas Week with games beginning Tuesday, December 22nd.