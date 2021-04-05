Associated Students seeking candidates to run for spring elections

The Associated Students of Fullerton College are preparing spring elections for the 2021-22 school year. The deadline to apply is April 12 at noon and campaigning will take place from April 12 through April 23.

All executive and student senate positions will need to be filled. The positions available include one seat for each of the following: President of Associated Students, Vice President of Student Senate, Vice President of Finances, Vice President of Activities, Vice President of Records, Vice President of Public Relations, and Student Trustee. There are also 33 available seats for Student Senators.

Eligibility to run includes current and returning students having completed five units and received at least a 2.0 GPA in their most recent enrollment period as well as this semester. Entering freshman must have received at least a 2.0 overall for any college work completed and a 2.0 their senior year of high school.

Qualified students seeking a position with Associated Students may only run for one office.

After applying, candidates will need to prepare their campaigns. As the campus is closed, traditional campaigns will not occur, and nothing is to be displayed on campus. Associated Students will produce a digital page on their website to display candidate statements and pictures.

Candidates may submit a video no longer than three minutes by 8 a.m. April 19 which will be displayed on the campaign page. No changes will be made to campaign material once submitted.

Ballots will list the candidate’s names based on the order the Associated Students received the challenger’s campaign material. If any corrections need to be made to the ballot, candidates are responsible to contact A.S. Faculty Advisor Joe Carrithers. The ballot will include space for write-in votes.

All campaign material, including but not limited to publicity in the form of posters, flyers, banners, buttons, Hornet ads, speeches, press conferences, club endorsements, verbal announcements, social media, and texting, are subject to Fullerton College policies and rules.

Copies of all campaign publicity to be posted, distributed, or sent electronically are to be submitted to the A.S. Election Committee for approval before such items are used in each candidate’s campaign.

Once elected, all students must be enrolled in at least five units and continue receiving a 2.0 GPA. Students can only serve for up to eight semesters total in any of their positions and must meet attendance and participation requirements.

For more information or to access the spring election Orientation and General election packet visit the A.S. elections website.

Questions regarding spring elections can be sent to one of the following people, who will submit them to the election committee if necessary: