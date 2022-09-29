The North Orange Community College District welcomed its new chancellor, Byron D. Clift Breland, with a trifecta of events. Breland became chancellor this previous January, but his formal investiture had been postponed until this week, celebrated with an event on every campus in the district.

The first celebration was at the NOCCCD main campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with a community fair that welcomed people of all ages. The event’s theme was “Groovin’ Through Time.” There were books and drawing supplies for small children, a table welcoming military veterans, and even an actor portraying Doc Brown from the “Back to the Future” movies–complete with a replica of the series’ flying DeLorean.

The next event was “BBQ with Breland” on Dec. 1 at Fullerton College. There was a free BBQ lunch and carnival games with prizes. Attendees participated in line dancing while the chancellor grooved to the music.

“I don’t like things to be about me, it’s about the community–but yes, it’s the investiture for the new chancellor which I’m honored to be, and I’m also honored that so many people would come out, and participate,” said Breland. “Folks are dancing, they’re connecting with each other, they’re having a great time. I’m flattered, but I think it shows folks have a great commitment to the community and to the success of the students.”

There was an inflatable slide, caricature artist, and a photo booth with hats for attendees to enjoy. A 350-degree photo device allowed people to gather onto a revolving platform while their photo or video was taken.

“I’ve had a fantastic time, getting to meet people, getting to absorb the culture of the district—the NOCCCD, Cypress and Fullerton all have their unique culture, but in the end we’re all about getting the students what they need to fulfill their dreams and goals.”

Breland’s investiture took place during a complete makeover of leadership due to the coincidental changeover of presidents for both Fullerton and Cypress colleges. The new president, Cynthia Olivo, will be arriving at Fullerton College next year, and the Cypress College President Joanne Schilling recently announced her retirement.

Breland said that “change happens all the time,” and this is a time period when people need to consider what they want to do with their life. “Dr. Schilling has done a fantastic job,” he said regarding her retirement.

“I’m excited to be on the front end of being the new chancellor, and working with a new Fullerton College president, Dr. Cynthia Olivo. I’m very excited about her coming in and also of being a part of the process of selecting the next president of Cypress College,” said Breland.

The finale of the events was at Cypress College on Friday, Dec. 2, with Breland’s formal investiture. An hors d’oeuvres reception with live jazz music followed.

“It’s a different world now. I think our biggest challenge is maintaining our focus on our students, making sure they have access to quality courses and the requisite support services in order to be successful,” said Breland.