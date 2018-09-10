¡Bienvenidos! is back at FC

Cadena Cultural Center and Associated Students will be hosting the 14th annual ¡Bienvenidos! – A Day of Welcome Tuesday, Sep. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the campus quad.

This collaboration begins the celebration of National Hispanic and Latino Heritage month but also introduces new and returning students to student services, clubs, local universities, academic departments and community organizations.

This event was created to encourage FC’s diverse student body to become more involved and aware of the vast amount of support on campus to promote academic growth.

“We are now in our 14th year of providing this welcome day and have continued to offer it because we believe that any time we have the opportunity to connect our students with all of the various services that Fullerton College provides, it’s a good thing,” said Alicia Contreras, a specialist for Student Services.

Currently, there will be more than 30 different clubs, academic departments and student services attending. Students can also connect with information booths from universities such as Cal State Fullerton, Cal Poly Pomona, UCLA and the University of Redlands.

In observance of the day’s festivities, students can receive information and be entertained with music and dancing.

With the welcoming event beginning Latino Heritage Month, during Sep. to mid Oct. students are encouraged to participate in events and workshops that surround the essence and cultural background of the Latino community.

“I think the best part of the event is the community feel that events like this provide to our students,” stated Vincent White, coordinator of the Cadena Cultural Center.

