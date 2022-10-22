After nearly a year and a half, the wait for the selection of the next permanent Fullerton College president appears to be over.

North Orange County Community College District Chancellor Byron D. Clift Breland announced the selection of Cynthia Olivo as the new college president in an email to the district community Thursday morning. Olivo is currently the Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services at Pasadena City College.

“I am confident that Dr. Olivo is someone who will build trust, lead with integrity, and actively engage all of Fullerton College’s constituencies,” said Breland in the email.

The selection of Olivo has one final step – formal approval by the NOCCCD Board of Trustees at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8. She is set to begin the position in January 2023.

“I am very excited to join the Fullerton College community, and look forward to serving in this capacity,” said Olivo. “The student-centered approach of this college reflects my personal mission for working in community colleges. I look forward to the strides we can make together for student equity and success.”