Breaking News: Mask mandate to be lifted soon

As the spring semester comes to a close, the North Orange County Community College District is planning to lift the indoor mask mandate for Fullerton College on June 1. This is due to vaccination rates increasing and COVID-19 numbers decreasing.

The mask mandate took effect on campus as soon as in-person classes returned and COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders ended.

Once California lifted the mandate, earlier this year, other businesses and colleges started to do the same. Local colleges, such as Riverside City College and Saddleback College, are among those who recently lifted their mask mandates.

According to the OC Health Care Agency, Orange County has had over 90,000 tests this week and 83 cases are currently hospitalized as of May 13.

Whether or not the mask mandate stays lifted depends on COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers in the Orange County area. The mask mandate could be put back in place if the district deems it necessary for student and faculty safety.

Wearing a mask indoors is still strongly recommended by the district as wearing a mask remains an important form of safety for Hornets while on campus.

Students should also note that a COVID-19 booster shot will still be necessary before they can enroll in on-campus classes for the upcoming fall semester.

For more information visit the Fullerton College return to campus webpage.