Breaking News: Two Chapman graduates killed in Anaheim

ANAHEIM – Griffin Robert Cuomo and Jonathan Andrew Bahm, both 23-years-old, were stabbed and killed in their residence around 6:30 a.m. April 19. The apartment is located in the heart of the Platinum Triangle which is adjacent to Angel Stadium.

After the Anaheim Police Department received reports of a possible assault in progress officers responded to the scene where they found the two deceased victims.

Another man Ramy Fahim, 26-years-old, was found inside the apartment with a minor injury. Fahim was taken to the hospital before being interviewed by detectives, he was then arrested on suspicion of double homicide.

Cuomo and Bahm, both were Chapman University graduates who lived together at the Stadium House apartments. The building is located at the intersection of S State College Boulevard and E Katella Avenue and near the area where the 5, the 405 and the 55 freeways meet.

The alleged weapon, a knife, was located at the crime scene and Fahim’s vehicle was found nearby.

Hailing from San Juan Island, WA, one of the victims Cuomo received a $7,000 scholarship to help pay for college expenses. Cuomo earned a bachelor’s degree in strategic and corporate communication with a minor in creative and cultural industries in May 2021.

Cuomo loved the Seattle Seahawks and running. His work experience included working as the Phonathon supervisor at Chapman and a long history of working as a volunteer. Cuomo was also interning at Sequoia Games Inc. as the social media and community relationship manager.

Cuomo was employed by Pence Wealth Management, a financial firm with offices in Newport Beach, where he worked as a marketing and media assistant. Fahim, a research associate, was coworkers with Cuomo, though the nature of their relationship at work is still unknown.

Bahm and his family are from Pittsburgh, PA. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Chapman in computer science and game development. Bahm was an avid game designer and he worked for two different game design internships while completing his education.

Bahm worked as a camp counselor and as an instructor teaching two different courses in Minecraft Modding and VR Game Design. His parents own a popular retail toy store back home. Bahm said he was, “eager to start my career in game design!” on his profile on LinkedIn.

The suspect Fahim is an Irvine resident who lives just north of the 405 near Alton Parkway. After graduating from USC with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics he went on to complete a master’s degree in data science from Columbia University in 2018.

Fahim’s Twitter account is adorned with a black and red header that reads, “Values: creativity, openness, connection, and knowledge,” the social media account also reflects a “Books Thread” including the works of Aristotle and Nietzsche. A personal website hosts links to Fahim’s projects, art, writing, his resume, and self-published guitar and singing covers from YouTube.

APD will not be releasing any evidence to the public and Fahim is being held without bail.

“It’s done to keep the community safe…Murder by itself is a very rare occurrence, but when you have somebody who is held on suspicion of multiple murders…I think there is likely a great threat to the community,” APD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

APD homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Details including a surveillance video have been released. This is a developing story. More details to come.