Breaking News: Updates to vaccine mandate include mandatory booster shot

The NOCCCD Board of Trustees voted to extend the vaccine mandate for all employees and students entering District facilities or on campus until the end of 2022 and to add a single booster shot requirement at a Board meeting on March 22.

NOCCCD will start working to change protocols to accommodate this new policy immediately, though students and staff are not expected to be boosted until August 15, 2022.

Chancellor Byron Breland said in an email that more detailed information is coming, but the Board needs more time to deliberate on the best course of action forward.

The decision was made based on the CDC’s statement that individuals who are boosted should have improved protection against infection and severe disease from COVID-19.

Mandate compliance will continue to be based on individual eligibility, so nothing will change for those with medical or religious exemptions.

Vaccination documentation showing booster dosage does not need to be resubmitted as of now.

For the most current information from Fullerton College visit the return to campus webpage.