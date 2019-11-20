‘Bright Star’ a Grammy-nominated musical debuts at Fullerton College

Fullerton College’s Theatre Arts Department invites all to experience Broadway’s “Bright Star” the musical, directed by FC professor Timothy Espinosa.

Inspired by a true event, the critically acclaimed musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell tells a story of childhood, self-discovery, life, and unlikely romance.

“Bright Star” takes the stage in American South during the 1920s and ’40s, where the life of Alice Murphy a magazine editor’s story is told through many important points in her life. Her whole world changes when she meets Billy Cane, a young man who has just come back from WWII. Their relationship inspires her on a road to find her long lost child.

The musical’s Tony-nominated score, sets it aside from others with its twangy bluegrass sound reminiscent of its time period setting the mood for the touching folktale. The score’s recording also received many awards as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album during the 59th annual award ceremony in 2017.

This is not Steve and Edie’s first collaborative work. Their Grammy-winning bluegrass album “The love has come for you,” was a core inspiration for “Bright Star.”

The show will be hitting Fullerton College at the Bronwyn Dodson Theatre starting Nov. 21-23 and closing Dec. 5-7 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will run approximately two hours and thirty minutes, with a fifteen-minute intermission.

Admission prices range from door to online pre-sale prices.

Door $15.00 and Pre-sale $12.50

Public parking is available in the Lemon Street Parking Structure for a fee of $3.00 per day.

Cast:

Billy Cane- Mile Henry

Jimmy Ray Dobbs- Jackson Marcy

Alice Murph- Kumari Small

Mayor Josiah Dobbs – Matthew Macias

Margo Crawford- Grace Nyberg

Mama Crawford – Charlie Pitcher

Daddy Murphy- Jason Johnson

Lucy Grant- Grace Simmons

Darryl Ame– John Vincent Pizzello

