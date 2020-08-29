‘Bring It On’ Turns 20: The Relevance of this Iconic Movie

Where are your spirit fingers at? Everyone should practice showing off their spirit because it’s the 20th anniversary of “Bring It On.”

The movie was released on Aug. 25, 2000, and grossed $90 million at the box office. It’s crazy to think that it’s been 20 years since The Rancho Carne Toros, and the East Compton Clovers competed to see who the best cheerleading squad would be.

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union headlined the film as the cheer captains of the rival schools. The Clovers’ head cheerleader took to Twitter took to Twitter that she couldn’t believe that it’s already been 20 years since the movie’s release.

The cult classic included the Toros and Clovers struggles to become national champions. Dunst’s character, Torrance Shipman, realized that she was under fire when she learned that the Toros’ cheerleading routines were stolen from the Clovers. Union’s character, Isis, and the Clovers cheerleaders confront Shipman and let her know they ready to participate in nationals.

At the end of the movie, against all odds, the Clovers come out on top and become the national champions.

However, one of the reasons why “Bring It On” is still relevant to the world is its famous quotes.

These are just some of quotes that have aided “Bring It On” in shaping pop culture:

1. “Brrr… it’s cold in here! There must be some Clovers in the atmosphere!”

2. “This is not a democracy, this is a cheer-ocracy,” – Torrance Shipman.

3. “These aren’t spirit fingers. These are spirit fingers, and these are gold,” – Sparky Polastri.

4. “You’ve been touched by an angel, girl.” – Jenelope

In 2019, Union gave “Bring It On” fanatics a throwback when she wore the iconic Clovers uniform for a Halloween party with her daughter Kaavia.

One day the dream of completing the “front handspring step out, round off back handspring step out, round off back handspring, full-twisting layout” will be fulfilled.

What are some of your favorite lines from the movie? Comment your favorite lines under our latest post on Twitter.

The rule that everyone learned while watching “Bring It On”, is to always bring it.