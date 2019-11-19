Buzzworthy: How do you consume media?

Media has evolved to a digital era with a variety of streaming and online platforms becoming saturated with media content. People are able to access music, movies, news and games in different types of ways.

Most communication and forms of entertainment are going digital, with so many people able to interact online on their phones and desktops.

Traditional forms of physical media such as CDs, DVDs, video games and newspapers are dying out due to higher volumes of online consumption.

However, different people prefer consuming their media in different ways. While some people may prefer current online mediums. Some people would rather have physical copies of their entertainment and news.

