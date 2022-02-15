Buzzy the Hornet, Fullerton College’s beloved mascot, just had a makeover. A member of the team that helped to redesign Buzzy gave The Hornet a behind-the-scenes look at the process.

The redesign was a recent collaboration between Fullerton College and Street Characters Inc., the same company that makes mascots for professional sports teams in the NFL, MLB, and for many more organizations including theme parks and universities.

Speaking of the last Buzzy costume, Lisa McPheron, Fullerton’s director of campus communications said, “I actually took Buzzy’s pants home with me and mended Buzzy’s pants once and tried to air out the helmet to make Buzzy not smell. It was very old and worn out,” so that was when the decision to revamp Buzzy was made.

Mr. Potato Head?

Fresh and new Buzzy has been redesigned from head to toe. Reminiscent of Mr. Potato Head, Buzzy’s new look includes interchangeable magnetic eyebrows that can portray a more serious look to hype up the crowd at games.

“Buzzy can be wearing, like, more severe-looking eyebrows,” said McPheron about Buzzy. But Hornets shouldn’t be worried, if a kinder or more approachable look is needed, Buzzy can wear the more friendly eyebrows.

McPheron said the team wanted to make sure that the new Buzzy fit Fullerton Colleges’ needs. So they outfitted Buzzy with an athletic jersey for sporting events and a commencement gown was also made for Buzzy to wear at graduation events or in academic settings.

Whose behind the mask?

Alix Plum is Fullerton College’s Spirit Squad coach. The spirit squad is comprised of the cheer and dance teams so, Plum is the go-to person for outfitting Buzzy. Strong student-athletes from both dance and cheer are asked to be Buzzy at events, so comfort is a big priority. On Street Characters Inc.’s website, they proudly state, “When we say that our mascot costumes are “Made by mascots for Mascots”- we mean it.”

Buzzy’s workout routine might have changed a bit because there have been some “gains.” Although a decision was made to not make Buzzy too bulky but keep a healthy muscular look.

“It’s a bigger physique than the previous costume, but he is not muscular. Less overtly masculine, less buff, and that was a good long conversation on the committee,” said McPheron about Buzzy’s new swag. “It’s a complicated costume. It takes about 30 minutes to put on!”

Regardless of how long it takes to get ready, Buzzy is already showing off the new look and sipping on protein shakes that have just the right amount of honey of course. It looks like Buzzy is now selfie-ready!