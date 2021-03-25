Cadena Cultural Center hosts a creative healing space for AAPI students, faculty

The Cadena Cultural Center hosted a virtual event Wednesday called “Healing with Heart: A Safe Space in Response to Anti-Asian Violence.”

A safe space for the Fullerton College community provided to share how they feel about the rise in violence against the Asian American community across the country.

The organizers split the event into different sections, starting with a check-in with everyone in attendance on who they were and why they were there. Many of the attendees switched their backgrounds and profile pictures to a graphic that stated, “STOP AAPI HATE.”

After the check-in, participants began a groupthink about staying safe during and outside the event. Nearly everyone contributed an idea to this social activity, with enthusiastic individuals giving more than one suggestion.

The students in attendance spent most of the event doing an art activity where attendants created different art pieces. Denise Leacock-Kendall, a technician for the Fullerton College Admissions and Records department, made a digital work of art with the graphics “Each one Reach one.”

“I feel heartbroken and sad that it is happening…” Leacock-Kendall said. “…We already have so much to deal with this pandemic, and now we have to deal with people and their hatred of people just because of their skin color and where they are from.”

The final activity of the event centered around having different members disclose their experiences and feelings about the previous weeks’ events. They shared multiple mental health resources in English and Asian languages during this time.

In attendance were Fullerton College President Greg Schulz, and Tom Choe, an academic counselor for the Grads to Be program, showing their support and being a part of the healing process among the community.

The Cadena Cultural Center has decided to move forward with a page dedicated to helping those dealing with racism towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The page is currently under development, but they plan on including resources such as articles, books, therapy, and local business; interested parties can find information here.