Californians 50 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The eligibility to receive vaccine shots as of April 1st now includes anyone 50 years of age or older. Those who qualify due to the change can begin registering for an appointment to receive their vaccine.

California is preparing to increase its supply of incoming vaccines by the end of April to about 4 million vaccines received per week. According to current data, California has received about 1.8 million vaccines per week. The state is now expected to receive 2.5 million first and second doses per week throughout the early part of April and 3 million doses per week in the second portion of April.

The Orange County Health Care agency is currently utilizing a scheduling service, Othena, which can be accessed through their website or through their mobile phone app.

Cities and counties webpages shared useful resources for vaccination information.

Everyone is encouraged to consult with their personal health care plans, primary care physicians, and local pharmacies. Some of these everyday locations may offer vaccinations themselves.

A few additional services that help locate appointments include California’s online statewide registry. The California Department of Public Health’s website, My Turn, helps anyone who meets eligibility requirements to make appointments for their vaccine, no insurance necessary.

Vaccine Finder is a free online service where users can search for locations that offer vaccinations. It’s managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The shared resource COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Channels and links to access them can be found along with other helpful vaccine information shared by the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) on the OCHCA website.

For more information on the State’s vaccination plan, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/#California’s-vaccination-plan