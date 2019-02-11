Campus Safety Report: February 4 – February 10

During the second week of school, eight incidents were reported by Campus Safety during the week of Feb. 4- Feb. 10.

On Monday Feb. 4, the week began with a report of battery in the 500 building, followed by medical aid in the 700 building.

The next day on Tuesday Feb. 5, campus safety had a busy day starting with medical aid being requested in the 600 building. The day continued with two reports of auto burglary in the student parking lot 5.

Towards the end of the day on Tuesday, the perpetrators hit again with a report of grand theft in the 1100 building.

Two days later on Thursday Feb. 7, damage to personal property was reported after a car was hit by a baseball in the cosmetology parking lot. The day ended with medical aid being requested in the Campus Theatre.

No reports were recorded after Thursday.

