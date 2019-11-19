Campus Safety report: Nov. 11- Nov. 17

Campus Safety released its incident report for the week of Nov. 11- Nov. 17. There were three incidents on campus during the week.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the week began with a petty theft at a vending machine in the 600 building.

Three days later on Thursday, Nov. 14, there was a burglary in the FC parking structure, on the top level.

The week finished with a report of a controlled substance (marijuana) being used on the top level of the FC parking structure on Saturday, Nov. 16.

No reports were recorded after Saturday.

Contact Campus Safety at (714) 992-7777 in the event of an emergency or if assistance is needed.

