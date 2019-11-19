  • /!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.

  • The Hornet

  • - Advertisement -

Campus Safety report: Nov. 11- Nov. 17

Ciera Chavez Posted On November 19, 2019
0
38 Views
0

Campus Safety released its incident report for the week of Nov. 11- Nov. 17. There were three incidents on campus during the week.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the week began with a petty theft at a vending machine in the 600 building.

Three days later on Thursday, Nov. 14, there was a burglary in the FC parking structure, on the top level.

The week finished with a report of a controlled substance (marijuana) being used on the top level of the FC parking structure on Saturday, Nov. 16.

No reports were recorded after Saturday.

Contact Campus Safety at (714) 992-7777 in the event of an emergency or if assistance is needed.

Post Views: 38

- Advertisement -


Author

Ciera Chavez


You may also like
Review: Harry styles fans get a taste of his new song ‘Watermelon Sugar’
November 21, 2019
Suicide rates in Orange County are on the rise
November 21, 2019
Wellness Wednesday: Are You Eating Well?
November 20, 2019
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Like Us On Facebook

    Facebook Pagelike Widget

Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play
/!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.