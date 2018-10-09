  • - Advertisement -

Campus Safety Report: October 1-October 7

Tameka Poland Posted On October 9, 2018
After weeks of no petty theft, this week had multiple reports of theft, vandalism, and one medical aid for the week of Oct. 1-Oct. 7.

On Monday Oct. 1, the week began with Medical Aid in the 800 building, followed by grand theft in the FC parking structure on level 1. The day ended with another report of petty theft when a district key set was stolen off campus.

Two days later on Wednesday Oct. 3, the perpetrators were at it again when two bikes were stolen right off the racks in front of the 1200 building.

However, that was only the beginning of the day, in front of the 2000 building a car was vandalized. Lastly, near the 800 building, where the Library is located, petty theft was reported.

After Wednesday, nothing else to report for the rest of the week.

Campus Safety Report

Campus Safety Report for the week of October 1-October 7 Photo credit: Fullerton College Administration

Tameka Poland


