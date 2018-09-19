  • - Advertisement -

Campus Safety Report : September 10 – September 16

September 19, 2018
After two weeks of no incidents, two reports of vandalism and medical aid have been recorded by Campus Safety for the week of Sept. 10 – Sept. 16.

On Monday Sept. 10, the first report of the week recorded was a count of vandalism in Student Parking Lot 4, the adjacent parking lot east of Sherbeck Field.

Two days later on Wednesday Sept. 12, medical aid was requested in the 1100 building.

Near the end of the week on Friday Sept. 14, a report of petty theft and vandalism happened outside to a vending machine at the 2000 building patio.

campus_safety_incidents_09_10_09_16

Weekly Campus Safety incident report for the week of Sept. 10 – Sept. 16. Photo credit: Campus Safety

