  • The Hornet

Campus Safety Report: September 16-22

Maureen Grimaldo Posted On September 24, 2019
FC Campus Safety released the incident report for Sept. 16-22. There were four incidents reported on the Fullerton campus, including a call on sexual battery.

On Monday Sept. 17, the week began with Medical Aid being requested in the 2100 building, as well as Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the 100 building.

Tuesday, Sept. 18, also had a trespassing incident in staff lot 8. The suspect was only issued a warning.

Two days later on Thursday Sept. 19, a report of sexual battery was made on campus. The incident was reported in the 700 building near the parking structure.

The 700 building houses the technology and engineering division. Classes offered in that building include journalism, cosmetology, welding, construction and fashion design.

There was also a report of trespassing at the 2000 building. This incident led to an arrest of the suspect.

The Hornet will release more information on the sexual battery as information is obtained. There were no further incidents reported on campus.

Contact Campus Safety at (714) 992-7777 in the event of an emergency or assistance.

