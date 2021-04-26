Campus Update: Fullerton College One Year Later – Short Documentary

It’s been just over a year since Fullerton College was forced to close its campus. Like many others, Fullerton College faculty, staff and students had to transition from in-person instruction to virtual learning in a matter of days. Classes that primarily involved hands-on teaching encountered a number of obstacles in the virtual setting.

President Greg Schulz and instructors from the Welding Technology, Theatre, Anthropology, Art, Dance, Fashion and Foreign Language departments shared their experience of change and what they’ve learned after a year in this new environment.

Some believed the change would be temporary, others found innovative methods to better help their students’ education. All are hopeful for a near-future return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The Hornet captured their stories in a short documentary titled “Campus Update: Fullerton College One Year Later.”

Stream the documentary below or on our YouTube channel.