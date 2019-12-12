Carpool Karaoke ft. The President of Fullerton College

Carpool Karaoke is here, with our own President of Fullerton College, Greg Schulz.

Get to know President Schulz on a more personal level as we talk about what it’s like being president of Fullerton College. We decided to just sing some songs with him and just have fun.

Also, as a music major at Fullerton College President Schulz tells us how he found his love for being in the community college system and then finally got his way up into the Presidency. Check out our version of Carpool Karaoke to learn more about President Schulz.

