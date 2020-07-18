CCCAA Moves All Sports to 2021

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors “overwhelmingly” approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday July 9.

The Contingency plan originally called for men’s and women’s cross country as well as women’s golf to compete in the fall until the CCCAA had to revise the plan and move all sports to the spring.

The Contingency Plan was one of the three scenarios approved by the CCCAA in June. All three potential options were entirely dependent on which phase of reopening California was in.

The CCCAA previously announced that the decision regarding the potential scenarios would come on July 17. This changed once the likelihood of California being in Phase 3 or 4 of reopening by the original decision date dwindled.

The CCCAA’s COVID-19 Work Group recommended the Board should not wait until the original date to make a decision. The Board then decided to approve immediate implementation of the Contingency Plan rather than wait for July 17.

The following sports will begin to practice in January and their respective seasons will start February: football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s volleyball, water polo and wrestling.

The remaining sports will begin to practice in March and compete in April. This includes: badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and men’s volleyball.

All sports will have at least a 30% depletion in the maximum number of contests that they were previously scheduled to have.

There will also be regional postseason competition. Formats for postseason contests will be announced at a later date. The CCCAA will not have state championships across the board in 2020-21.

According to the CCCAA’s website, the Board will still meet on July 17 to “address issues related to this decision.”

For more information visit: https://www.cccaasports.org/coronavirus/Contingency_Plan_announcement