CCCAA moves forward with Contingency Plan

The CCCAA Board of Directors voted on Friday to continue forward with their Contingency Plan.

This plan provides the CCCAA a framework for a return to competition this spring while also providing a guide for institutions to make their own decisions.

This plan, which was approved in July, moved all 24 of the CCCAA’s sports to one of two sessions in the spring.

Traditional fall sports, including sports such as football as well as men’s and women’s basketball, will be participating in the first half while remaining sports will be competing in the second.

The Board of Directors reaffirmed following this plan while also expressing that the plan is merely a framework for colleges and all final decisions to participate in competition will be left to the discretion of institutions in consultation with their local health authorities.

The Board also requested that the COVID-19 workgroup determine opt-in and opt-out dates for schools to indicate participation for the spring, while understanding that circumstances may come up that lead institutions to opt-out at a later date.

The Board of Directors also approved a motion to provide students with a waiver for any CCCAA competition during the 2020-21 athletic year to ensure the success and safety of all student-athletes.

The CCCAA also included their Contingency Plan on their website, which is essentially a table that includes detailed information and dates for each sport.

Most of the sports scheduled for early spring such as basketball and football have a high contact risk, whereas most of the sports scheduled for late spring have medium to low contact risk.

Teams will also only be able to participate in 70% of the originally scheduled contests this season.

Therefore, the total number of contests and dates have been reduced, while the number of scrimmages has remained the same.

Fullerton College has yet to release an official schedule for their athletes, however, teams have been conditioning for about a month now.