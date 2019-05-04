Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Fullerton

Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner. This is a time to let loose and enjoy Mexican culture with friends and family.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the day that the Mexican army defeated the French at the Battle of Pueblo during the Franco-Mexican war. It is not Mexican Independence Day, as it is most commonly believed to be. Cinco de Mayo isn’t traditionally celebrated in Mexico, its normally a larger celebration in America.



One of the many ways to celebrate this Cinco de Mayo is through food and drink. Here are some places nearby Fullerton College that have some great deals to take advantage of.

Matador Cantina will have drink specials available outside of their normal happy hour that runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will also be offering their normal brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Matador Cantina also offers vegan options and is good for groups. The cantina has a private parking lot in the back as well as street parking available.

Tazon is still finalizing their Cinco de Mayo offers, but will still be having Happy Hour from 2-5 p.m., which includes 25 percent off food and drinks. They have both vegan and vegetarian options, good for families, and have a private lot for parking. Their bar has the means to make margaritas and mimosas, but are otherwise beer and wine only, so plan accordingly.

Hidalgo’s Cocina & Cocteles will also be offering brunch, though this isn’t a normal option for the establishment. Brunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hidalgo’s is a family friendly environment, wheelchair accessible, and offers gender neutral restrooms as well. To make a reservation, call them at (714) 447-3202.

There will also be a Cinco de Mayo event held at La Palma Park held by Fiesta United, a non-profit organization focused promoting Hispanic America Cultural Activities to inspire and educate the community. The event will have a breakfast and ballet show at 9 a.m., live performances from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and catered food and drinks from various vendors.

No matter where you decide to go for Cinco de Mayo please remember to drink responsibly, and have either a designated driver or means to a ride share app. Get home safely.

