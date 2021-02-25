Celebrate the art of classical music free and online with The Muck

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is hosting a free seven-week Classical Music Series live stream starting Thursday, February 25 in partnership with The American Federation of Musicians (AFM Local 7) and Owen Kirschner.

CEO Farrell Hirsch said the inspiration for the live stream stemmed from The Muck’s mission to be as “eclectic” and “inclusive” as possible. The center has been wanting to work with classical music more to provide a wider range of services and opportunities for public recreation.

The Muckenthaler brings viewers this live stream with the help of the Orange County Musicians Union and Kirschner, who had one goal in mind– to get artists working and entertaining audiences.

The goal of the live stream is to give viewers a quality experience tuning in and listen to master musicians perform, and learn from the sessions as well.

As Hirsch said, “Our mission is to enrich the human spirit through the arts. If we live up to that, we’ve had a good day.”

Each session will consist of a different musician performing and each day will be dedicated to different musical instruments.

The first day will feature Jung-A Lee and Tony Ellis. Lee is a pianist and organist who will be performing with her piano. She studied at Yale University and is now an organist at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach.

Ellis will be performing with a trumpet. He received his master’s degree at Cal State Fullerton and is a music instructor at Santa Fe Middle school in Monrovia.

Each session will last for about an hour and the live stream can be accessed on The Muck’s Facebook page Feb 25 at 7 p.m.

Find out more about the live stream by visiting this link.

People can also show support to The Muck by donating or volunteering. Visit www.TheMuck.org and inquire. Another way to show support to The Muckenthaler is by utilizing the programs it provides so that these services may continue.