Cha-ching! The food bank is more valuable than you think

Food banks are often associated with struggling and low-income groups. At Fullerton College, our food bank serves more than the expected population. What used to be known as the Health Hornet Drive-Thru is now a welcoming food bank housed in room 1955.

According to a survey of 900 Fullerton College students in 2019, 50% of respondents were food insecure.

What arose from this survey was a district partnership between the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) and Pathways of Hope.

Today, that partnership takes the shape of the newly reformed Chris Lamm & Toni DuBois-Walker Memorial Food Bank. Sitting across from the pool is room 1955, where you can often find students volunteering their time to restock shelves or pass out bags filled with canned goods, frozen foods, and an array of hygiene products.

Any student taking at least three units is eligible to drop by and pick up groceries or a quick snack. All that is required is a student or state-issued ID and recent documentation that provides proof of class enrolled.

There are numerous time windows available Tuesday through Thursday for students to either fill two bags themselves or to pick up two pre-packed bags. Check the Food Bank website for hours of operation.

Due to the pandemic, many students have felt the strain of special circumstances that have required assistance in the area of basic needs.

While COVID-19 regulations in the past limited the outreach of the food bank, the Healthy Hornet Drive-Thru served students in its place.

The beginning of the Spring 2022 semester saw the food bank’s doors open for the first time in over a year.

Numerous signs have been posted throughout campus to promote this free resource.

No matter the circumstance, the food bank is there to help students be successful by providing basic needs. It’s one less thing for students to worry about, and I can vouch for that.

Since learning about the free service, I made sure to take advantage of the opportunity to stock the fridge for my roommate and I.

I am a busy individual who takes full-time classes on top of working a full-time job to fund rent. This often leaves little time for grocery shopping and more opportunities for the food bank to come in handy. From cooking ingredients to diapers, the food bank helps provide what I can’t provide for myself.

This is what makes the food bank so beneficial for students in any circumstance. The food bank goes above and beyond to provide specific resources with each unique situation in mind.

Beyond the free hot meals provided on campus, the food bank feeds students within the comfort of their own homes.

The Food Bank does more than provide food. It provides a gradual solution to food insecurity within the Fullerton College community.