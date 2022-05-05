Cinco de Mayo events around Fullerton

Cinco de Mayo is upon us, a day that brims with festivity and good times.

Consider checking out these spots in and around the Downtown Fullerton area to celebrate the holiday.

Revolucion 1910 Cantina

Located on North Harbor Boulevard, about half a mile away from Fullerton College, patrons can visit Revolucion 1910 Cantina.

A restaurant that prides itself on serving great Mexican food and fresh margaritas plans to celebrate the holiday with many deals.

Opening at 11 a.m., five hours earlier than usual, the place will be offering customers drinks, including pints, margaritas, and shots, ranging in price from $5-to-$10.

Customers can also enjoy a wide selection of dishes, including wings, tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and a host of various appetizers and specialties.

The restaurant will also be hosting entertainment, which starts at 5 p.m.

There is no dedicated parking so utilizing nearby parking lots and side streets for parking is a must. However, Ridesharing may be a better option if you’re heading downtown.

Hidalgo’s

Also located on North Harbor Boulevard, approximately 400 feet away from Revolucion 1910 Cantina, residents can also visit Hidalgo’s Cocina & Cocteles.

A small family-owned restaurant, which consists of a courtyard and patio on top of a bar and dining room, Hidalgo’s plans to celebrate the holiday with a happy hour going from 5-6 p.m., well drinks and beer will be marked down by $2 along with a 20% markdown on the prices of all appetizers.

Reservations are not required but the restaurant recommends interested parties make them.

Downtown Anaheim Farmer’s Market

Located slightly away from Downtown Fullerton on West Center Street Promenade, the Downtown Anaheim Farmer’s Market will celebrate the holiday with various festivities.

Operating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the holiday, the market will be hosting live music and a handful of specialty vendors on top of its various regular vendors.

Luis Con Ritmo will be performing live music at the market from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit Santiago Salsa, a vendor that specializes in specialty salsas, as well as EQC Studios, a vendor that boasts Loteria-inspired artwork.

Whether you choose one place over the other, you can’t go wrong with how you choose to spend Cinco de Mayo in or around the Downtown Fullerton area.