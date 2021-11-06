City of Fullerton hosts annual parade in honor of veterans

Members of the military have dedicated their lives to preserving the safety of the nation. While most will never understand how much they sacrifice, we can shine a light on veterans in our communities and as a people.

Cities throughout the country host ceremonies and parades each year as a part of this effort, Fullerton is no exception.

Through the gathering of the community, in a unified voice of thanks, the City of Fullerton comes together every year to celebrate both local and nationally located veterans and servicemen.

This year marks the 33 annual Veterans Day Parade held in Fullerton. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Junction of Harbor Blvd and Wilshire Ave, the parade will sweep north to its endpoint of Hillcrest Park. There the city and its co-hosts will hold their annual War Memorial and remembrance ceremony.

According to the City of Fullerton’s Veterans Day info page, “The program consists of songs, prayers, inspirational messages, and other remembrances to honor those who served their country through military service. The event is free and all are welcome to attend.”

The event also plays host to the many branches of JROTC groups within the local High School district. As hundreds of cadets march through the streets, they pay homage to the many veterans and members of our military that they aspire to match one day. This is one event that you won’t want to miss.

This event, hosted by the American Legion Post 142, the Fullerton Emblem Club #469, and the City itself, is set to occur on Nov. 11. After its cancellation last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the parade is a highly anticipated event for many.

Hornets, there are several upcoming Veterans Day activities lined up. Find out more by visiting the Fullerton College Veterans Resource Center website.