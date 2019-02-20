Students flood the quad for semi-annual Club Rush event

The Associated Students of Fullerton College hosted it’s semi-annual Club Rush event in the quad today. Despite possible rain, dozens of clubs showed up for the event as well as some businesses.

Club rush is an excellent icebreaker for new and returning students to become more active within their community on campus. Whether it’s just for a social gathering or to benefit a major joining clubs on campus is an excellent way to network.

“I’m excited to know all the different club opportunities to meet new people and build on new friendships. I was really interested in the sociology club because I like to build upon my social community” said Ashley Lord an entrepreneur business major.

The Associated Students had music playing during the event to create a fun and friendly atmosphere. They offered many school supplies for students to win at their booth as well as served pizza to students who had A.S. benefits.

“We encourage and want to expose students to a wide variety of clubs offered here at Fullerton College” said Stephanie Rodriguez, Student Services Specialist.

Several businesses participated in the Club Rush event. A. Najafi Jewelry had a booth selling shirts, jewelry and flags from all countries. The Combat Paintball also had a booth offering a limited deal of $5.00 for a single entry and gun rental at one of their four parks in southern California.

The Health Services booth was giving out free hand sanitizer, condoms and an assortment of informative health pamphlets. Students are encouraged to explore all the benefits that are included in student tuition that the Health Services offers.

The Cosmetology Department also gave away coupons for a free haircut or manicure.

Students flourished through the quad browsing all the different clubs and vendors. The clubs that participated in the event all had a single booth decorated to the theme of their club, featuring all the events and meetings planned for the semester.

Some of the clubs returning from last semester are the French Club, Writers & Readers Club, Sociology Club and many more. Among the the returning clubs from last semester there were a few new additions such as The Paralegal Club.

“As a brand new club we want to spread awareness to students about the law in daily life” said Luis Rojas a paralegal major and Paralegal club member.

The Veterans Club also returns after a few year hiatus. They will be working closely with the Veterans Resource Center.

“Our main goal is to help bridge the gap between veterans and civilians and to inform students that they don’t need a veteran in order to join the Veterans Club” said Josh Bruner, a journalism major and Veterans Club secretary.

For more information about Clubs at Fullerton College please visit the Student Center in room 214.

0 Shares









