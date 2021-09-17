Clubs at Fullerton College still virtual

Though the transition from Covid-19 restrictions to a vaccine mandate is being followed by Fullerton College, clubs are still maintaining online gatherings.

“Events are being approved on a case-by-case basis by the President’s staff to ensure students and staff are safe,” said Alicia Contreras, who is a Student Services Specialist at Fullerton College.

Student Life & Leadership are awaiting further instructions from the School and District to comply with changes in the implementation of the vaccine mandate.

Fullerton College organizations such as the Political Science Book Club, Sociology Club, and SOBER Club have started the Fall semester with online meetings.

Angie Andrus Runs both the Sociology and SOBER Club prefers face-to-face interaction but has said that the online format is fine as well. She has had guest speakers come via an online format, which has worked out to their advantage.

The Sociology Club has adjusted to virtual activities by contributing to events such as the annual tradition of Kindercaminata, where kindergarteners are introduced to the Fullerton College Campus by virtual video.

The Club created a coloring book page for the children.

SOBER Club participated in Project White Butterfly, where note cards with inspiring messages are given to those with substance use disorder.

Angie Andrus assures that once on-campus activities resume, she will start back up in-person meetings.

Here are some clubs to check out, each offering a variety of different experiences.

The Political Science Book Club is a great platform to discuss current events, politics and read books offering a chance to share views and opinions with others of similar interests. Any Fullerton College student is welcomed to join.

SOBER Club focuses and centers around substance use disorders and offers a platform where students can share past addiction struggles, how they cope and learn more about the dangers of substance use.

SOBER being an Acronym for Strength, Outreach, Bravery, Education, and Recovery which is the goal that the club wants to reach.

The Sociology Club will have a virtual meeting on Sept. 21 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The Political Science Book Club will have a meeting date on Friday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 11 p.m.

SOBER Club will hold meetings on the second Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 4 p.m.

There are much more to choose from offered at Fullerton College.

Check them out here.