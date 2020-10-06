Comics Corner: The perfect club for printed comic and graphic novel fans

Comics Corner is a new graphic novel book club hosted by the Fullerton Library. Its members are taking advantage of the print comics and novels they have at their fingertips and discussing them over Zoom once a month.

Two people attended the first meeting on Saturday, both huge comic book fans. This month they talked about the ongoing series, “The Wicked + The Divine” by Kieran Gillen and Jamie McKelvie.

The club mainly focuses on print comics like these as, for many of them, physical copies are easier and faster to read. Club Organizer Kyle Samudio of the Fullerton Library makes sure that they’re easy to access from the library or anywhere else.

“I found a list on a website about the best new comics that were out in 2019 because I want to make sure they all have been released and are available from, you know, the library or anywhere,” Samudio stated.

A question remained on whether Samudio would consider introducing webcomics that are published only online or on mobile apps to the club. Even though he’s open to some webcomic recommendations, he’s personally more into print comics.

“I feel like I’m pretty familiar with print comics because, for many years, I have been the person who buys them from the library,” he said. “I have some knowledge on webcomics, but not as deep as the knowledge I have on print comics.”

He’s open to any kind of print comic to read for the club, and he even has a list of ones he thinks would grab the members’ attention.

“A nice thing about comics is that every genre is represented. Like they’re not all the same genre. Not all superheroes. There’s horror comics, young adult ones about growing up… there’s something for everyone,” Samudio explained.

The graphic novel they’ll discuss in the next meeting is the horror series “Something is Killing the Children” by James Tynion Ⅳ. In this story, children go missing and a mysterious woman appears, claiming that creatures are behind it all and she’ll be the one to get rid of them.

The club meets on the first Saturday of every month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Adults and teens 13-years-old older are invited. You can join by emailing info@fullertonlibrary.org and mentioning Comics Corner to be added to the list as an invitee on Zoom. Samudio also hosts a weekly modern board game club called Board Game Empire, which now functions online on boardgamearena.com.