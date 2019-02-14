CommUNITY Day Bridges Academics and Service

Taking inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr.’s support of community service, Fullerton College’s 4th annual CommUNITY Day provided students an opportunity to get connected with information and gain inspiration from a broad variety of programs benefiting students and the community.

Students on their way through the quad on Tuesday, February 12th, were greeted by a line of booths manned by representatives from a range of on-campus, government, and other local organizations.

The event was a coordinated effort, spearheaded by the Cadena Cultural and Transfer Center, the Umoja Center, Associated Students, and the Service Learning Program. These organizations provide students with support and tools to help succeed academically, with community service being an important part of that success.

The event also had themed elements centered on Black History Month, featuring posters of Martin Luther King Jr. and inspirational quotes from civil right’s movement leaders. Representatives from the Umoja Center and the 100 Black Men of Orange County also had informational booths catering to the academic success of students of color.

A primary focus of the event was showcasing valuable volunteer opportunities from several non-profit volunteer organizations, including organizations like Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit that strives to provide better, affordable housing solutions to those in need.

Cadena Center Coordinator Vince White spoke on the growth of the event, “This year actually had twice the amount of non-profits than last year,” he noted.

While the cornerstone of CommUNITY Day was community service, the event offered an opportunity for other organizations such as on-campus clubs to interface with other students, as well.

“We’re trying to reach out to people about the club,” said Alex M., a representative from the Sociology Club. “We have information on jobs you can find in the field, and we have events coming up.”

Vendors were also in attendance, offering retail therapy in the form of jewelry and apparel. Another booth offered paintball matches at a discount for FC students. The Fullerton College Cosmetology department gave students a relaxing reprieve in the form of coupons to free scalp treatments.

In addition to the established clubs and organizations, students were able to get connected with programs that would otherwise go unnoticed at Fullerton College.

