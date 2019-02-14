  • - Advertisement -

CommUNITY Day Bridges Academics and Service

Nathan Kiesselbach Posted On February 14, 2019
0
34 Views
0

Taking inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr.’s support of community service, Fullerton College’s 4th annual CommUNITY Day provided students an opportunity to get connected with information and gain inspiration from a broad variety of programs benefiting students and the community.

Students on their way through the quad on Tuesday, February 12th, were greeted by a line of booths manned by representatives from a range of on-campus, government, and other local organizations.

Cadena Cultural

Brandi Avila, manager of the Umoja Community program. Photo credit: Nathan Kiesselbach

The event was a coordinated effort, spearheaded by the Cadena Cultural and Transfer Center, the Umoja Center, Associated Students, and the Service Learning Program. These organizations provide students with support and tools to help succeed academically, with community service being an important part of that success.

The event also had themed elements centered on Black History Month, featuring posters of Martin Luther King Jr. and inspirational quotes from civil right’s movement leaders. Representatives from the Umoja Center and the 100 Black Men of Orange County also had informational booths catering to the academic success of students of color.

A primary focus of the event was showcasing valuable volunteer opportunities from several non-profit volunteer organizations, including organizations like Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit that strives to provide better, affordable housing solutions to those in need.

volunteer.jpeg

Students were encouraged to gain valuable volunteer experience at Community Day on Feb. 12. Photo credit: Nathan Kiesselbach

Cadena Center Coordinator Vince White spoke on the growth of the event, “This year actually had twice the amount of non-profits than last year,” he noted.

While the cornerstone of CommUNITY Day was community service, the event offered an opportunity for other organizations such as on-campus clubs to interface with other students, as well.

“We’re trying to reach out to people about the club,” said Alex M., a representative from the Sociology Club. “We have information on jobs you can find in the field, and we have events coming up.”

FC booth

Representatives from the Cadena Cultural Center provided information about the CommUnity event. Photo credit: Nathan Kiesselbach

Vendors were also in attendance, offering retail therapy in the form of jewelry and apparel. Another booth offered paintball matches at a discount for FC students. The Fullerton College Cosmetology department gave students a relaxing reprieve in the form of coupons to free scalp treatments.

In addition to the established clubs and organizations, students were able to get connected with programs that would otherwise go unnoticed at Fullerton College.

Post Views: 34

- Advertisement -


Author

Nathan Kiesselbach


You may also like
Valentine’s Day Buzzworthy
February 14, 2019
Lady Hornets fall short to Palomar in extra innings
February 13, 2019
Opinion: The 2019 Grammys spark another debate over some of its winners
February 13, 2019
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook

    Facebook Pagelike Widget

Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play
/!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.